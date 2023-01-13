Teens arrested in Waterbury after car theft at Wolcott home: Police

Both suspects, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, were taken into custody and a 9mm pistol was found in the stolen CRV.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two teens connected to attempted carjackings and armed robberies in Wolcott and Waterbury this week have been arrested, Waterbury police said.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, Wolcott police responded to a carjacking on Chicory Drive. The vehicle owner left the car running as she went into her house to get something, and someone started to drive away in her car when she came back outside, police said.

The woman ran toward the car but someone inside the car pointed to what appeared to be a gun and told her to back off, which she did.

Around 4:42 p.m., Waterbury police located the stolen vehicle, a Honda CRV, in the area of Pine Street and Byrneside Avenue.

The vehicle was involved in another attempted carjacking and shots fired incident in Waterbury. The CRV was also wanted in connection with an armed robbery incident with a firearm that also occurred earlier in the day in Wolcott, police said.

Police tried to stop the CRV, but it drove away recklessly until it crashed into a police cruiser and another car at the intersection of Kingsbury and North Elm streets.

Both suspects, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, were taken into custody and a 9mm pistol was found in the CRV.

The two teens are facing several charges from Waterbury police, including weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, vehicle theft, and interfering with an officer.

The teens will also face charges from Wolcott police, which have not been announced at this time.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.