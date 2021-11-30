2 teens charged with assault after stabbing outside Hamden High School

One of the teenagers remains in stable condition after he was stabbed multiple times in the back.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Two teenagers in Hamden have been charged with assault after a fight near Hamden High School escalated to a stabbing between the two, police said Tuesday.

Police were called to Hamden High School around 2:15 p.m. after the school’s resource officer approached a 14-year-old student, who had been stabbed multiple times in the back. The incident took place at a City Transit bus stop adjacent to the school.

Investigators learned that the victim and a 13-year-old student were involved in a physical altercation that escalated.

A small folding knife was found by police.

The 13-year-old was treated for a minor hand laceration. He is a ninth-grader at Hamden School and was charged with assault in the 2nd degree.

The 14-year-old, who is also in ninth grade, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. Police said he was in stable condition.

The teenager was charged with assault in the 3rd degree.

A student at the scene told FOX61 that there was a video of the incident that was shown among classmates.

"My friend showed me the video and I was like 'oh my God,'" Natalie Velez, told FOX61. "So, then I walked back here and I could see like police tape and cars everywhere. You know, and it was just so shocking. I was like 'oh my God.'"

Jamileen Sutton, another student at the scene, said: "There [are] knives and guns in school and teachers and students don’t know, but sometimes students do brag about it, and think that it’s cool even though it’s really not because it’s a part of our safety.”

The Hamden Police Department will continue to have an increased presence near the high school.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.