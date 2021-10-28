2 teens steal shopper's car at gunpoint, crash it on Dixwell Ave.: Hamden Police

One of the suspects grabbed a hold of the victim, police said, and the second suspect pointed a handgun at him.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are searching for two teens accused of stealing a grocery shopper's car at gunpoint and then causing a car crash on Dixwell Avenue.

Police said officers were called to Save-A-Lot on 1125 Dixwell Avenue at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning on a report of a carjacking and a crash.

Police said a 36-year-old man exited the store and two suspects approached him at his vehicle. One of the suspects grabbed a hold of the victim, police said, and the second suspect pointed a handgun at him. The suspects took his car keys and stole his vehicle, according to police.

The suspects ran a red light at the parking lot exit, which police said caused a crash with two other vehicles on Dixwell Avenue. One of the car occupants was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the two suspects ran off from the stolen vehicle. Officers were able to recover the stolen vehicle at the scene of the crash.

Police were told the suspects were described to be two teenage boys wearing black clothing with black facemasks.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Mark Sheppard of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Division at 203-230-4047. Callers can remain anonymous.

