Tenn. fugitive wanted on false bomb threat charges arrested in Conn.: Troopers

HARTFORD, Conn. — A fugitive wanted out of Tennessee was apprehended in Marlborough on Thursday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police (CSP).

Police in Hendersonville, Tenn., requested assistance from CSP Troop K in Colchester to find Mark Henry Frakl, 49.

Troopers responded to the 100 block of Dickinson Road in Marlborough, where they made contact with Frakl. He was taken into custody and was charged as a fugitive from justice.

Frakl was held on a $500,000 bond and was transferred into the custody of the state Department of Correction. He is ordered to appear in court on Friday.

Tennessee police hold arrest warrants for Frakl, with charges of false bomb threat report and harassment. It is not clear when Frakl will be extradited back to Tennessee to face those charges.

