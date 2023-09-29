Texas man arrested after 2 stabbed in Windsor Locks: Police

A second suspect, who police said was involved in the fight but not the stabbing, is also being sought.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — A man from Texas was arrested in the overnight hours of Friday after two people were stabbed outside a café in Windsor Locks, police said.

Police were called to the Blackboard Café on Spring Street just before 1 a.m. Friday for a reported stabbing.

Officers found two men with multiple stab wounds after a fight had taken place. Police said one of the victims had nine stab wounds – two of which were serious – while the other had four stab wounds, of which one was serious.

The two victims were taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Their current condition is not known at this time.

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Jesus Flores of Edinburg, Texas, had left the scene in a truck with a Texas license plate. An off-duty sergeant working a private job spotted the vehicle. He caught up to the truck as it stopped to get gas at the Citgo station on Main Street.

Flores was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.

A second suspect who was involved in the fight but not the stabbing is also sought, police said.

Flores was held on a $500,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday.

---

Do you have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.