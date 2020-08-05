The drivers traveling at high speeds concerning Connecticut State Police

We’ve all noticed there’s far less traffic on the roads since the advent of COVID-19.

There has been a concerning development on our state highways during this pandemic.

We’ve all noticed there’s far less traffic on the roads since the advent of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean our roads are safer when you take a look at April‘s driving statistics.

“The drivers going in excess of 80 miles an hour has increased by 94% from April of the previous two years, despite 52% drop in traffic,” said Col. Stavros Mellekas of the Connecticut State Police.

And, of course, more speeding leads to more fatalities.

“The number of motor vehicle deaths from January 1 to May 1 of this year has increased by 34% in the same timeframe from 2019,” said Mellekas.

With the reduced traffic flow, the Connecticut DOT sees an opportunity.

“Since we’re taking advantage of the lower volumes and doing more construction, this puts all of our employees and contractors at a greater safety risk,” said Joseph Giuletti

Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

“AAA research indicates that speeding does not significantly save time, going from place to place, but not speeding does save lives,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA.