'It’s just sad' | Thieves rob Colchester store twice including on Christmas

One of the owners of Enchanted Vines said this is the third time their small business has been robbed.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — The owners of Enchanted Vines, a small gift shop in Colchester are asking for the public's help in spotting two thieves.

Their business has been robbed a total of three times, the most recent incident took place on Christmas Day.

"If they came and they asked me if they couldn’t afford it, I would’ve gave it to them," said Herm Sachse, owner of Enchanted Vines.

On the 20th of this month, Sachse's surveillance cameras showed a white car backing out of the parking lot around 3:30 a.m.

25 minutes later, a person in a dark-colored coat is spotted stealing a hanging decor from the store window and nonchalantly walked away.

Luckily, Sachse said he installed ten surveillance cameras indoors and outdoors which clearly captured the thief in action.

One night of stealing, however, was not enough for the thief.

On Christmas around 10:30 p.m., cameras showed one of the thieves who appeared to be an older woman came back.

"She noticed the big decorative wreath that was on the side and she looked up and there’s a camera on the eve of the porch and she looked right at the camera, not being covered and she knew it, she pulled the hood over her head," added Sachse.

Cameras showed the woman looking around the front of the store and at one point realized she stared directly into the camera.

She then steals ornaments out of the sleigh and eventually is seen walking away with the four-foot wreath.

"It’s just sad that they would do anything like that on Christmas Day. It’s probably the most holiest day of the year," added Sachse.

To make matters worse, Sachse told FOX61 his store was robbed in the summer as well where a man stole his construction equipment which was worth thousands of dollars. Luckily, that suspect was identified and caught by police.

If you have seen the woman from the surveillance video, you are urged to contact the owners at Enchanted Vines at (860) 467-3298 or Troop K at (860) 465-5400.

