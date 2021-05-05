Thieves steal catalytic converters from 2 dozen transit district buses

They cut into a chain link fence, and worked under the cover of darkness

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Thieves cut a chain-link fence and stole catalytic converters from more than two dozen Greater Hartford Transit District buses before taking one of the vehicles and driving out of the gate when the lot was opened in the morning.

East Hartford police said sometime during the overnight hours from Saturday to Sunday, suspects took the catalytic converters off at least 27 transit buses from the lot at 148 Roberts Street.

Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise nationwide, due to the fact that they are expensive to buy new, and they are hard to trace.

Vicky Shotland, the executive director of the Greater Hartford Transit District, said despite perimeter fencing, the suspects entered the property from an access road to cell tower on private property in the rear, cut part of chain link fence, came under, and hit all the vehicles back there where it was dark.

On Sunday, the Transit District reported that they also had a bus stolen which was located in New Britain. Possible evidence is being processed and the case is under investigation.

Shotland confirmed that they are looking for the drivecam from the stolen bus which might have some evidence on it.

She said the lot holds 166 vehicles and it appears that they loaded up the stolen bus with the catalytic converters and drove it out the front gate when they opened it early in the morning.

