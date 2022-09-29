Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder

The suspect is being held on $5 million bond.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July.

On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries.

On Wednesday, police arrested Everton Brooks, 19, of Bridgeport, in connection with the murders. Police said Brooks confessed to them that he drove the scooter and the actual shooter to and from the murder scene.

Brooks has been charged with murder with special circumstances and two counts of murder. Brooks is being held on a $5 million bond and he will be arraigned in court Thursday.

Jahmir Philip Daniel, 18, of Bridgeport, was charged on August 10 with murder with special circumstances and two counts of murder in the case.

The third person arrested in the case was Jack Vaz, 18, of Bridgeport, who was charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution in August.

