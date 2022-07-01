Third person involved in fatal Hartford dog argument has died: Police

Nikia Rankins succumbed to the injuries sustained from the shooting. She has also been identified as the owner of the dog the argument was about.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A third person who was shot during an argument over a dog in Hartford has died, police said.

Nikia Rankins, 27, who has been identified as the third victim, succumbed to the injuries that she sustained during the shooting.

On June 19 at 9:09 p.m., Hartford police responded to 67 Franklin Ave. on a report of a shooting and when officers got to the scene they found three unresponsive victims with gunshot wounds. Chase Garrett, 39, and Christina Dang, 27, were pronounced dead on the scene. Rankins was transported to an area hospital where she underwent surgery. All three lived in the same apartment building.

On June 21, Donovan McFarlane arrived at the Hartford Police Department and spoke with detectives. He was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred during the incident. He was charged with firearm violations and was taken into custody. Police have identified McFarlane as a "person of interest" in the case, and said, "he was cooperative with the investigation."

The violence erupted out of an ongoing dispute about a dog, owned by Rankins. A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, reported that the dog had scratched Dang. Garrett and Dang were a couple. According to investigators, Garrett reportedly shot at one of his neighbors.

"They started arguing and they went inside and then they came outside and somebody got shot," said the neighbor.

The neighbor told FOX61 that right after Garrett shot Rankins, he and Dang were shot by someone else while Dang was holding their 6-month-old child.

Police recovered two weapons at the scene, one still in Garrett's waistband and one under Dang's body.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.