Third suspect in Rocky Hill murder arrested: police

Police were searching for Melissa Feliciano, 31, in the death of Robert Iacobucci.

WINDSOR, Conn. — The third suspect in the murder of a Rocky Hill man was arrested Friday, state police announced.

While police did not identify the person arrested, they were looking for Melissa Feliciano on murder charges.

Police said the arrest occurred Friday in the town of Windsor. Additional details were not immediately available.

"We would like to thank the public for their continued support and Rocky Hill Police Department for their assistance in the arrest," police said in a statement.

Police have been searching for Feliciano, 31, since the killing of Robert Iacobucci inside his home on Pondside Lane in Rocky Hill on Sunday night.

Iacobucci’s body was found on the second floor of his home, with his armed tied behind his back and with “significant injuries to his head/face,” court documents show.

The office of the Chief State’s Medical Examiner said Wednesday that an autopsy showed that Iacobucci died from homicidal asphyxia and blunt trauma to the head, torso, and upper extremities.

Franklyn Cruz, 42, and Madeline Dickey, 36, both of New Britain, have been arrested in the crime and charged with robbery and felony murder.

Feliciano is said to have been Iacobucci’s home health aide and friends with Cruz and Dickey. She is wanted for felony murder, murder, robbery in the 1st degree, and larceny in the 6th degree.

The case remains under investigation.

