Threats cause shelter-in-place at Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge

The exterior of the school building is locked down and no one can enter the building.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — A shelter-in-place order was activated Monday morning after some students and staff at Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge received threats via email, officials said.

In an email to parents, Dr. Jennifer Byars, Superintendent of Schools, said the shelter-in-place status "means the exterior of the school building is locked down and no one can enter the building."

Byars said some students and staff had received an email with a threatening message, however, she did not elaborate on what the message said.

"At this time, we believe students are safe and will continue to look into the matter," said Byars.

The superintendent said students could move around the building but no one can enter. Students will only be dismissed to a parent or guardian who must present ID at the front security.

She said local police are investigating.

FOX61 News has reached out to the police for additional comment.

