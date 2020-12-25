Three arrested in connection with Waterbury homicide

Police say the teen was lying next to an unoccupied dark-colored SUV that was still running and appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that left one teenager dead.

Lieutenant Silverio told FOX61 police were called to the area of Buckingham Street at Pine Street for a report of gunshots around 12:34 p.m. on Thursday. The caller told police they allegedly saw a male shooting a handgun then fleeing the scene on foot while four other people left the area in a light-colored SUV.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an unresponsive 16-year-old male lying on the ground in the rear driveway of 114-116 Buckingham Street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Police also say the teen was lying next to an unoccupied dark-colored SUV that was still running and appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

The victim while was taken to Saint Mary's hospital where he later died around 1:24 p.m. The teenager's identity has not been released at this time.

While detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division investigated the scene, they located empty cartridge casings on Pine Street at the intersection with Buckingham Street.

With the help of a K9, police officers were led to a multi-family home on Woodlawn Terrace.