Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation in Converse, BCSO says

It was the second shooting incident in less than 24 hours in the area of the store, Converse police said.

CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said.

Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart located at FM 78 and Crestway around 2 p.m Saturday.

According to the Converse Police Department, a shooting happened Friday night in a neighborhood near the Walmart, no one was injured.

Then on Saturday afternoon, another shooting incident happened at the same location, with one suspect running through the back loading area of the Walmart, officials say.

Everyone in the store was evacuated Saturday afternoon, according to Converse police.