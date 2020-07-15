Two dead in four separate shootings in New Haven Tuesday

Police are investigating four more shootings in New Haven, after a violent weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Just a day after New Haven Police pleaded with the public to stop the violence and help them solve a string of violent crimes over the weekend, detectives are now investigating four more shootings in the Elm City. Two of those shootings are homicides.

At around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday New Haven Police and Fire responded to a report of a person shot outside a home on Munson Street near Sherman Parkway in the Dixwell neighborhood.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff said. He was later pronounced dead Tuesday night. The man's identity has not been released by police. The Munson Street shooting marks New Haven's 10th homicide of 2020.

An hour later, at around 7:00 p.m., police responded to another shooting on Ferry Street near Fox Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then at 8:20 p.m., police were called to another shooting on State Street near May Street in the Cedar Hill neighborhood. An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The victim was shot in the upper torso, Capt. Duff said.

At 11:30 p.m. officers were investigating a fourth shooting and second homicide on Whalley Avenue near Hobart Street. Information about that victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

“We want to stop this before this gets worse," Chief Otoniel Reyes said at a Monday afternoon news conference on recent violence in the city.