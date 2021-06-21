Three people wounded at Hartford party

Police were called to 166 Middlefield St for a shot spotter activation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Hartford are investigating a shooting incident that left three people with non-life-threatening wounds early Monday.

Police were called to 166 Middlefield St. for a shot spotter activation. When they arrived, they found a crowd of people leaving a large house party.

At the same time, police were notified that three people arrived at an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the gun shots. Police believe that the victims were not the intended target.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

