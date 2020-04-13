Three suspects break into 30 storage units in South Windsor

According to police, the suspects got into the property by cutting a hole in the fence.

Police are investigating after three people reportedly broke into/attempted to break into 30 storage units in South Windsor.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, South Windsor Police were called to CubeSmart Self Storage on Chapel Road for the report of an active burglary.

A person in an apartment on site saw three male suspects breaking into/attempting to break into storage units.

Police said the suspects ran from the scene by the time they got there.

According to police, the suspects got into the property by cutting a hole in the fence.

East Hartford Police, as well as an East Hartford K-9 unit, also responded to the scene to assist in finding the suspects. The suspects weren't located.

Police said that upwards of 30 storage units were tampered with. Owners of the units have been calling police reporting missing property.

Some of the units were entered, but police said nothing was taken.