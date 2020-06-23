Viral TikTok video stokes interest in Seattle human remains investigation

SPD said that there is ‘no reason’ to believe the video is not legitimate. Police are continuing their investigation and the victim has not been identified.

SEATTLE — The investigation continues into bags of human remains found on a West Seattle shoreline last week, as a viral video circulating online stoked interest in the case.

Seattle police said they received a call about a suspicious bag near the water at Alki Beach and another was located in the water. Both contained human remains, SPD said.

Over the weekend, a TikTok video from user @ughhenry garnered millions of views. The video appears to show a group of young people discovering a black rolling suitcase, which they open and find packed with plastic bags, before calling 911.

Seattle police said investigators are aware of the video, but wouldn’t elaborate much more than that. A spokesperson noted the remains were found in a suitcase full of plastic bags. A spokesperson said that there is ‘no reason’ to believe the video is not legitimate.

KING 5 reached out to the person who shot the video, but has not received a response.

Investigators are waiting on the King County Medical Examiner’s office to proceed.

On Monday, the medical examiner's office said it’s still working on the case but did not have an update to provide. For that reason, any details about a victim remain unknown.