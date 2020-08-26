State police searching for suspect they believe is behind two burglaries in Tolland, Somers

In one of the burglaries, police said the suspect stole two tablets with images of the victim's mother who had recently passed away.

TOLLAND, Conn. — State Police Troop C in Tolland is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they believe were behind two burglaries.

The first burglary happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Old Post Road in Tolland.

Police said the suspect appeared to be a heavier set black male, driving a dark-colored, older-model SUV.

According to police, the SUV was parted at the entrance to the Parks and Recreation Department on Old Post Road. The suspect reportedly broke into the home and stole a large amount of loose change and two electronic tablets.

Police stated that the picture of the homeowner's mother, who recently passed away, were on the tablets and are the only record of her last few months alive. The victim desperately would like to recover the photos.

Then, on Tuesday, between 11:15 and 11:40 a.m., police said it appeared the suspect broke into yet another home, this time in Somers.

Police said a dark blue, 2002-2005 Ford Explorer with tan trim was seen on Farm Lea Drive in Somers. A home on the street was broken into and had a wooden jewelry box taken.