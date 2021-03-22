Top court declines appeal of murderer studying to be priest

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Jan Gawlik’s appeal of lower court rulings that rejected his case.

A convicted murderer in Connecticut who says he is studying to become a Roman Catholic priest has lost his legal fight against state prison officials who blocked his orders of used religious books and other materials.

He argued his constitutional rights including freedom of religion were violated and sought to overturn a ban on used books.

Connecticut prisons ban inmates from receiving used books because they are easer to hide contraband in. Gawlik is serving a 60-year prison sentence for killing and dismembering his 90-year-old father in New Britain in 2011.

