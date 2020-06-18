Torrington man arrested, charged with setting multiple fires

Two homes and a car were all set on fire Wednesday afternoon

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Torrington Police have arrested a man and charged him in connection with multiple fires that were set Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., the Torrington Fire Department was called to a house at 403 Torringford West Street on reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Also on fire was a Honda coupe-style car in the driveway. According to officials, early reports on the scene had led them to believe that a person was still inside during the blaze, but it was later proved inaccurate.

While firefighters were working on the fire, a second fire was reported at a multi-family home at 50 Clark Street.

When crews arrived on that scene, they found the second floor of the home was also engulfed in flames. Officials said that everyone made it out of the home unharmed.

An investigation was started to determine if the fires were connected. The residents at 403 Torringford West Street and 50 Clark Street were related. Police were able to account for all family members of both homes with the exception of 36-year-old Jose Castillo, who was reported to have been in the Torringford West Street home a short time before the fire was reported.

While in route from Torringford West St., to Clark St., a Torrington Police Detective recognized Castillo in the area of 185 East Elm St. After a preliminary on-scene interview, Castillo was taken into custody.

Elinor Carbone, the Mayor of Torrington, thanked firefighters for their efforts in fighting the numerous blazes:

Robert Castillo and his brother Reuben were outside the house on Torringford West Street, owned by Reuben, when the fire broke out. In minutes, the whole house was in flames. Firefighters rushed to the scene just before 2 pm to see the house and two cars fully engulfed.

"Also [firefighters] were encountering the main electric service to the house had burnt off the structure and was popping," said Chief Peter Towey of the Torrington Fire Department.

"They made an aggressive attack at the stairwell and held that [Clark Street] fire intact until we got more manpower to come in and assist," said Deputy Fire Chief David Tripp Jr.

The Clark home was Roberto's and his other brother Miguel’s. The drove over to find it gutted.

"Everything I lost," said Roberto. "Terrible, terrible you know. I work too hard. Right now I don’t have any clothes."

Jose Castillo, 36 of 403 Torringford West St., is currently in police custody for the following:

1 Count Arson in the first degree in relation to the fire set in the residence of 403 Torringford West St

1 Count Arson in the first degree for the fire set in the vehicle that was located in the driveway.

1 Count Reckless Endangerment for setting the fire in close proximity of a neighbor

1 Count Arson in the first degree in relation to the fire set in the residence of 50 Clark St.