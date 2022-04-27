California police accuse man of luring over 80 kids into making porn, including at least 1 Conn. child

Investigators believe Davis, who went under the alias "Lizzy," spoke to victims with sexually explicit language and sent them videos of child pornography.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Connecticut child is believed to be among more than 80 children who have been identified across the country as victims of grooming and pornography by a man in California, police said.

The victim is identified as a 10-year-old from Torrington. There is a second victim from Connecticut who has not been identified yet, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a video release.

Police are working to identify several more victims from across the country as well as over a dozen international victims. The victims' ages vary from ages 6 to 13.

The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office said Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, allegedly portrayed himself as an 11-year-old girl online and spoke with kids to try to groom them.

Investigators believe Davis, who went under the alias "Lizzy," spoke to victims with sexually explicit language and sent them videos of child pornography.

Once a relationship with the child had been established, Davis would allegedly direct the victims to make their own pornography with other kids they know, police said.

Davis reportedly spoke with over 100 children between late 2020 and December 2021.

Police found screen recordings that showed children engaging in sexual acts, as well as numerous files on cellphones and user accounts while serving a search warrant on Dec. 1, 2021, FOX61's sister station KIII reports.

Sacramento County police arrested Davis on Tuesday on suspicion of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Police are asking parents to check their children's electronic devices. If they think their child had sent any illicit material to someone named "Lizzy," they are asked to contact the Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 916-874-3002 or ICAC@sacsheriff.com.

