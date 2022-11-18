Torrington police search for whoever set homeowner's American flag on fire overnight

The flag left scorch marks on the front porch but did not leave any structural damage, police said.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Torrington police are investigating after an American flag at a home appeared to be intentionally set on fire overnight Friday.

Police were called to a home on Church Street at 11 a.m. on Friday. During the investigation, officials determined an unknown male dressed in black walked up to the home at 2:11 a.m. and lit the flag on the front porch on fire. He ran off while the flag was engulfed in flames, police said.

The flag left scorch marks on the front porch but did not leave any structural damage, police said.

Investigators believe the flag specifically was targeted, not the homeowners who were inside at the time of the incident.

It is not clear at this time if the fire department was called to the scene while the flag was on fire or how and when the fire was put out.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call the Torrington Police Department at (860) 489-2090.

