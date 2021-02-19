Torrington man accused of attacking 2 women with a baseball bat

Police say the suspect crashed his car into a snow bank during a police chase. He then ran away from the crash but officers were able to arrest him.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking two women before starting a police chase that ended in a crash.

Police say they responded to Mountain Road for a reported domestic incident involving two women allegedly hit with a baseball bat. The 37-year-old suspect then drove away from the scene in a Chevy Mailbu.

Officers who arrived on the scene found the two women with serious injuries. One of the women had suffered injuries to her head and neck and the other suffered injuries to her head, neck, back, and hands.

Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment and are recovering.

Police found the Chevy Malibu in the area of Mountain Road and tried to pull over the suspect who was later identified as Richard Dillion of Torrington.

A Police chase came to an end when Dillion hit a snowbank on Main Street. He then ran from officers before being arrested.