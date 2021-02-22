Man arrested after woman shows up with 'significant injuries' at Torrington PD

She said she had been held against her will and physically and sexually assaulted

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police arrested a man Sunday after a woman showed up in the lobby of the police department with what they described as 'significant injuries."

Police arrested Cedric Brown, 51, of, Torrington. Police said Brown denied any knowledge or involvement with the assaults.

Police said a female victim came into the Torrington Police Department lobby to report being physically assaulted over the past several days by a man. They said the woman sustained significant injuries from this incident.

Police and ambulance personnel took the woman to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. Police said they secured the scene where the alleged incident was reported to have taken place.

The woman was able to describe the attacker in detail and also explain where and how the numerous assaults took place over two to three days, authorities said.

The woman said she was prevented from leaving the residence and blocked from being able to seek any type of help while the assault was going on.

Brown is facing multiple charges include:

Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault in the 1st Degree.

Kidnapping in the 1st Degree.

Strangulation/Suffocation in the 1st Degree.

Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree.

Burglary in the 1st Degree.