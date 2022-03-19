Torrington police seize over 1000 pills with traces of fentanyl

One of the suspects is being held on a $250,000 bond

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Torrington Police have seized over 1,000 pills with traces of fentanyl during their conduction of a search and seizure warrant.

Torrington police were investigating a suspect who'd they had linked to the sales of several different forms of Fentanyl in the Torrington and surrounding areas.

Kyle Rinaldi, age 29, was the suspect Torrington police issued a search warrant for.

Approximately 110 wax folds containing off-white colored powder were found, which contained the pills with traces of Fentanyl.

Police said 10 grams of another white substance were found, which later tested positive for cocaine.

Police also identified another suspect, Alyssa Lamonde, age 22.

Lamonde was found in possession of some of the substances within a 2009 Pontiac G5, which was seized.

Rinaldi is being held on a $250,000 bond and Lamonde is being held on a $25,000 bond.

