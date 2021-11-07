Torrington stabbing leaves teen in critical condition; city man arrested.

David Cruz, age 28, is being held on $500,000 bond.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A teenager is in critical condition after being stabbed on Sunday afternoon in Torrington.

Police say that they were called to 330 Highland Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. They found a 17-year-old male with a stomach laceration/stab wound, lying on the sidewalk in front of building #9 of the Woodland Hills apartments.

The teen was transported to Waterbury Hospital, where he was brought immediately to the operating room in critical condition. Police say that as of 8 p.m., the teen was in the ICU, still in critical condition after a 4-hour surgery. He is scheduled to be transferred Monday morning to either CCMC or Yale New Haven Hospital for continued treatment.

At the scene, police arrested 28-year-old David Cruz, who lives in the apartment complex. Cruz was charged with Assault 1st Degree, and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police say they are limiting the amount of information they release because the victim is a juvenile and it is a domestic violence incident. They say they'll release additional details "when the appropriate time comes."

