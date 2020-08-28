Man dies in Torrington car crash

Police say the man was driving when his car was struck head-on by another car that was speeding the wrong way down the road.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a deadly car crash Wednesday after two cars drove off the road and were found in the woods.

Torrington emergency personnel responded to the area of New Litchfield Street near Hassig Road. The cars were found in the woods just south of New Litchfield Street.

An investigation found the cars, one of them being an Audi A4, were traveling west on New Litchfield Street. A witness told police the cars seemed to be racing. The Audi A4 passed the other at a high speed and began driving in the eastbound lane. As the Audi was passing the second car, it hit a third car. The driver of the Audi then ran away from the crash.

Police say the third car, a Lincoln Sedan, suffered significant damage to the drivers side due to the crash. The drive was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in the passengers seat was transported to the hospital for her non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second car was later found by the police. All three cars were seized as a result of the investigation.

The 47-year-old man has not been identified by police. He is not a resident of Torrington.

Police say they have identified the driver of the Audi and the Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.