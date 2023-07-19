‘A tough few days’ | 4 killed in 3 separate shootings in Hartford

Hartford Police are seeking leads and cell phone video of a drive-by shooting Tuesday night on Barbour and Main Streets.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Capital City detectives working around the clock, seeking leads in a drive-by shooting that had dozens of people ducking for cover Tuesday night and killed a 25-year-old bystander.

The shooting falls on the heels of a violent and deadly week that claimed four lives over five days. Hartford Police said the recent string of deadly violence is not the same. But each has ended in the loss of life, including innocent bystanders. They are investigating personal and targeted shootings, intimate-partner violence as well as street violence that had people ducking for cover around at a busy intersection around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said a 66-year-old man who is fighting for his life and Marion Edwards, 25, of Windsor, were not the intended targets when bullets pierced their heads.

“He is talking so that’s a very good sign. I know it was questionable for a bit if he would survive,” said LT Aaron Boisvert, of the senior victim. The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This was a drive-by shooting. What you would imagine, people ducking for cover,” Boisvert said.

Burger Pizza Land was open and dozens of people were out when numerous rounds rang out.

An innocent life was also lost Saturday in a targeted robbery in the South End that killed 17-year-old Alondra Vega-Martinez. Vega would have been a senior member of Bulkeley’s High Volleyball Team in the fall.

“Our whole community is grieving with that family,” Mayor Luke Bronin said Wednesday. On Wednesday, Hartford Police announced they have obtained a warrant for a third suspect in the shooting that killed Vega-Martinez.

On Monday, a 9-1-1 dispatcher was on the phone with 64-year-old Carolyn Williams when police said she was shot to death by her boyfriend Lance Logan—less than two miles from Tuesday’s drive-by.

Mayor Bronin added, “I’m not sure there’s anything we can reasonably ask our police to do to prevent that. But what we can ask them to do is to act with speed and effectiveness to bring some closure to the community by bringing those responsible to justice.”

AHEAD AT 5 & 6, 'A tough few days.' New details tonight after four people were killed in three separate violent incidents Connecticut's Capital City. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/jv2VfHbF5M — Samaia Hernandez (@samaiahernandez) July 19, 2023

South End Community activist Hyacinth Yennie said it’s important for the community to put fear aside and get involved to help quell violence amid recent upticks.

“If you have somebody in your home that’s doing drugs and have guns that’s illegal, you need to report it to the community, you need to report it to the police because the police can’t be everywhere, every time,” Yennie said. “Let’s not say where are the police at this time, let’s say where are we as people at this time and when are we going to stand up and say enough is enough. We’re tired of getting up every day and hearing another young person, another person gets shot in their homes.”

Detectives are seeking leads in the drive-by shooting. They said there were many people outside and they are seeking personal video of it. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 860-722-TIPS.

