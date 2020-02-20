Traffic Alert: Protest and march Friday afternoon in West Haven

Thursday, the attorneys and Soulemane's mother spoke to the media.

Wednesday, lawyers for the family of Mubarak Soulemane, the 19-year-old shot to death after a police pursuit last month in West Haven, announced they would be filing a lawsuit.

Thursday, the attorneys and Soulemane's mother spoke to the media.

"Today, we filed a notice of claims against the State of Connecticut as well as the City of West Haven for $10 million in damages for the wrongful death of this victim," said Sanford Rubenstein, a Soulemane family attorney.

On January 15th, 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane allegedly stole a car at knife point in Norwalk and engaged Norwalk police in a pursuit until they broke it off after a short distance.

Then, after allegedly sideswiping several cars, along I-95 north, state police picked up the pursuit in Milford and brought it to its conclusion, off of exit 43, on Campbell Avenue in West Haven.

Troopers Joshua Jackson and Brian North were first on the scene. North shot Soulemane through the driver side window seven times after claiming to see Soulemane reaching for and holding a weapon, which turned out to be a knife.

"As a grieving mother, I pray no other family has to experience the pain," said Soulemane's mother, Omo Klusum Mohammed.

According to State Police, Trooper North remains on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being spearheaded by the Middlesex State's Attorney's office.

"I pray that no mother has to see this again and I pray for justice for my Mubarak," said the victim's mother.