Traffic stop in Naugatuck leads to seizure of drugs, two arrests

Three kinds of prescription pills, cannabis gummies, cocaine among materials seized.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of a large and varied collection of illegal drugs.

Police say that on Friday, they conducted a motor vehicle stop on Old Waterbury Turnpike in the area of Sheridan Drive. During the ensuing investigation, police found 619 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, 38 Focalin pills, 51 Gabapentin pills, 2.4 grams of cocaine, 14.82 oz of edible cannabis (packaged as Skittles), 10.69 ounces of leaf cannabis, packaging materials and multiple scales.

Two men were arrested: 19-year-old Mark Oladapo of New Haven, and 20-year-old Tyler Murtishi of Waterbury.

They were charged with Operating a Drug Factory, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession With Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Oladapo was the operator of the vehicle and was issued an infraction for operation with illegally tinted windows.