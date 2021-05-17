Trial date set for Kim Potter, charged in Daunte Wright's death

During a short Zoom hearing, Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu scheduled the trial to begin Dec. 6.

MINNEAPOLIS — A tentative trial date has been set for former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, charged in the fatal shooting of motorist Daunte Wright.

During a short Zoom hearing Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu scheduled the trial to begin Dec. 6. "It's to the benefit of everyone to expedite this case and come to a resolution or trial as early as possible,” Judge Chu said.

Also during Monday's hearing, the prosecution made a motion to have cameras in court for Potter's trial. The defense opposes cameras or audio recorders in court, but Judge Chu will listen to arguments on that issue at a later date.

Potter was in defense attorney Earl Gray’s office for the hearing. She sat behind him and did not speak.

The former Brooklyn Center officer is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright April 11. She claims she mistakenly grabbed her firearm instead of her taser when Wright attempted to get back inside his vehicle after stepping outside when asked by police.