Michelle Troconis' lawyer files to suspend 24/7 GPS monitoring

Michelle Troconis, one of the defendants charged in Jennifer Dulo's 2019 murder.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Michelle Troconis' attorney filed a motion in Superior Court on Wednesday to have 24/7 GPS monitoring of Troconis suspended.

Jon Schoenhorn, Troconis' attorney, said the GPS device is preventing her from working as an equestrian trainer, her work with children and horses.

Troconis is one of the two defendants charged in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance of Dulos in May 2019. Troconis has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The GPS monitoring was previously argued in court on Nov. 30, 2022, but was denied by the court. As a result, the defendant petitioned to have the ruling reviewed at the Appellate Court where the judge's ruling was reversed and a new hearing was to be conducted where evidence is necessary to prove that GPS monitoring is needed and is justified by the state.

Her lawyer stated that Troconis has no criminal record and has obeyed all rules pertaining to her pre-trial release and has posted a $2.1 million bond following her arrests.

Schoenhorn alleges that she has faced embarrassment since the device can be publicly seen.

This comes after Schoenhorn filed to dismiss all charges filed against Troconis as well as the transfer of prosecutors and judicial district in the Dulos case at a status hearing in Stamford Superior Court in October 2022.

On May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park.

She has not been seen since.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder in January 2020 and took his own life three weeks later.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.