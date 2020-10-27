Former home of Jennifer Dulos goes on the market for $1.75M

The Hartford Courant reports the 10,000-square-foot house is being listed as part of the sell-off of the estate of her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — The former home of Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who prosecutors say was killed by her estranged husband last year, is going on the market for $1.75 million.

The Hartford Courant reports the 10,000-square-foot house in Farmington, Connecticut is being listed as part of the sell-off of the estate of her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. Fotis Dulos took his own life in January while facing a murder charge for Jennifer Dulos' death.