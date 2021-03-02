Judge decides not to allow removal of ankle GPS for Michelle Troconis

The judge took up two motions, one by the state to combine the three cases against Troconis, and another by her attorney, to have her GPS ankle monitor removed.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Michelle Troconis, who is facing several charges in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, appeared in Stamford Superior Court Tuesday.

The hearing was held virtually.

The judge took up two motions, one by the state to combine the three cases against Troconis, and another by her attorney, to have her GPS ankle monitor removed.

The judge did not make a ruling on the motion to combine the cases. The state argues it has "Cross-admissible" evidence, Troconis' attorney is against the motion.

Each side also made arguments on whether or not Troconis should have her ankle monitor removed.

"She has no community ties to Connecticut, nothing keeping her here. Everything actually that she has is in other parts of the country or other countries," said Cheif State Attorney Richard Colangelo

"She's proven herself to follow the rules, follow directions. It is somewhat at this point a burden, it has to charge for an hour or two every single day, " argued Troconis' lawyer Jon Schoenhorn.

The judge decided not to allow Troconis to have the device removed.

At Tuesday's hearing-- the state confirmed it will be calling Kent Mawhinney to the stand during Troconis' trial.