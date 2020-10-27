Madison murder investigation remains open 10 years later

A murder, dating back to 2010, shocked neighbors throughout the quiet shoreline community of Madison.

It's called "Murder in Middle Beach," a four-part documentary series that is set to look into a cold case in Madison that happened ten years ago.

A murder that shocked neighbors throughout the quiet shoreline. The investigation is now the center of a new HBO docu-series directed by Madison Hamburg, the son of Barbara Hamburg.

Police say one of her two children found Barbara. The medical examiner's office ended up ruling her death as a result of blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

FOX61 interviewed Madison Police at the time of the murder. They seemed to think that they had everything they needed to solve the case.

"Obviously we have a good handle on this, and officers are working around the clock on this," said a Madison Police officer

Despite police believing this was an isolated incident, neighbors we're rattled.

"I've got 4 daughters, and they are all pretty scared, you know we put the alarm on now any time we leave the house for anything, I'd like to see some closure to it quickly," said one Maidson resident.

Back in 2010, FOX61 reported Barbara's husband Jeffrey was questioned, and later arrested and charged with first-degree larceny. Police say this was in relation to funds he was allegedly stealing from his family. When it came to Barbara's murder, he was never charged with anything.

The two were set to appear in court the week Barbara was killed for their divorce hearing, only Barbara never showed.

"I've accepted her loss, but I don't think I'll find peace until I find out who would have done such a horrible horrible thing to her," said Barbara's sister.

According to HBO, this series examines Madison's journey to try to solve the case surrounding his mother.

The HBO preview says investigators initially speculated this was a crime of passion, but without enough evidence, the case eventually went cold.

Over the past several years, Madison was determined to learn more. He interviewed friends, family, and anyone who might have insight into what happened to his mother.