Michelle Troconis lawyer asking state to reveal more evidence

The lawyer is asking the state for any alleged confessions, written statements prepared by law enforcement between them and Kent Mawhinney.

HARTFORD, Conn — A lawyer for Michelle Troconis-- a woman charged in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos-- wants the state to reveal additional evidence about alleged co-conspirator kent Mawhinney's case.

According to attorney Jon Shoenhorn's motion for additional disclosure and examination-- he is asking for the state to share any alleged confessions, written statements prepared by law enforcement, and other recorded interactions between Mawhinney and police.

Kent Mawhinney is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the killing of Jennifer Dulos.

Mawhinney is due in court for a pretrial hearing in this case on February 2.