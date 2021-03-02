'I didn't do it' | New video released of Michelle Troconis interrogation by police

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Editor's note: Due to some personal information in the evidence, FOX61 has decided not to release those specific images.
Michelle Troconis' lawyer, Jon Schoenhorn, filed a motion to dismiss charges on the accusations the police-filed warrant contains "falsehoods, recklessly disregarded the truth, and omitted material facts." Schoenhorn argues this negated probable cause.
In order for Schoenhorn to get a hearing, he needs to show he has enough evidence to prove this and he released some of it Wednesday. The most compelling piece of evidence is a video clip of Troconis being interrogated on June 6 of 2019 less than a month after Jennifer went missing. Troconis is emotional and she defends her alleged innocence. The 112-page motion details the argument discussing everything of Kent Mahwinney to omission of material facts from the affidavit. Schoenhorn also released multiple pictures associated with the motion.
