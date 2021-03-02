'I didn't do it' | New video released of Michelle Troconis interrogation by police

Troconis' lawyer released multiple images of evidence in the defense of his motion.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Editor's note: Due to some personal information in the evidence, FOX61 has decided not to show those specific images.

Michelle Troconis' lawyer, Jon Schoenhorn, filed a motion to dismiss charges on the accusations the police-filed warrant contains "falsehoods, recklessly disregarded the truth, and omitted material facts." Schoenhorn argues this negated probable cause.

In order for Schoenhorn to get a hearing, he needs to show he has enough evidence to prove this and he released some of it Wednesday. The most compelling piece of evidence is a video clip of Troconis being interrogated on June 6 of 2019 less than a month after Jennifer went missing. Troconis is emotional and she defends her alleged innocence. The 112-page motion details the argument discussing everything of Kent Mahwinney to omission of material facts from the affidavit.

Schoenhorn's evidence submissions also included a photo of Fotis Dulos at the Peoples United bank ATM in Avon. It was allegedly taken after Fotis's truck was cleaned at the Russel Speeder car wash. "The warrant says that both Michelle and Dulos went to the bank to take cash out. That image clearly shows it’s just Fotis Dulos going to an ATM in a car so once again it’s misleading," explained Schoenhorn.

Schoenhorn later clarified with FOX61 he did not mean to imply Troconis was not in the car but only that she did not make a withdrawal or help in the transaction in the picture.