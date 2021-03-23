Naugatuck Police investigate attempted car theft in relation to Waterbury crash

The car owner went to look in his garage and saw a man inside his Dodge Charger Hellcat with hopes to steal it.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Police are investigating an attempted car theft that took place Monday on Jolie Road shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The homeowner spoke to FOX61 off camera and said he knew something seemed strange when he saw a car drive back and forth in front of his house.

He said he was doing yard work outside when all of a sudden, he heard noise coming from the inside of his garage.

He went to look and that is when he saw a man inside his Dodge Charger Hellcat with hopes to steal it.

When the homeowner confronted the burglar, he said the man pointed a gun at him and eventually hopped into a white Acura and drove off.

Moments later, Waterbury Police received a report of a car that drove into a home on Windy Avenue.

No one was inside the car after it happened.

Police believed this car was connected to the Naugatuck incident. They said burglars nowadays just look for crimes of opportunity no matter what time of day it is.

"Car thefts are ... does it really matter the time of year it is? it really just matters if the vehicle is locked and secured. In the winter, they happen because people are leaving vehicles running because it's cold outside, so the thefts happen at that point, but you know in the summer, they're also just left unlocked. It's really anytime of the year. It can't be pinpointed to one or the other," said Officer Danielle Durette of the Naugatuck Police Department.

Police believe the suspects drove off in another white car. If you have any information, you are urged to contact police immediately.

