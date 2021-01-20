Search for clues continues as excavator and septic truck are spotted on former Dulos property in Farmington

On Tuesday investigators scoured the property, digging with shovels, searching with cadaver dogs, and using ground-penetrating radar.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — The renewed search for clues into the murder of Jennifer Dulos entered day two at the Mountain Spring Road property in Farmington. Tuesday’s search was all about boots on the ground. Wednesday, it was about the heavy equipment.

An excavator and a large septic truck were seen on the property. "Over the past day or so our western District Major Crimes Squad detectives have been on the property following up on leads," said Josue Dorelus of the Connecticut State Police. An excavator was brought in on a flatbed truck early in the morning. Sky61 captured the excavator being used near the wooded tree line of the estate. The excavator left the property by about 11:30 AM and around the same time, a septic truck pulled onto the property.

The company, Suburban Sanitation Service in Canton, confirmed to FOX61 they were called to the property to perform a service. It could be part of the search or it could be routine. The Mountain Spring property is in the process of being sold to a new owner. Police wouldn’t get specific. "This is still an active and ongoing investigation. We're very limited in terms of what we can and cannot say," said Dorelus.

On Tuesday investigators scoured the property, digging with shovels, searching with cadaver dogs, and using ground-penetrating radar operated by Bob Perry — better known as 'the bone finder.' "I checked for anomalies that are in the ground or ground disturbance. There were four areas that had ground disturbance. I was looking for some sort of indication like a skull or bones or something like that would give off a little anomaly on the scan and I saw nothing there at all," said Perry.

Perry says they checked out spots of interest in and around the property including in the basement. "We then went into the house. There was an anomaly in the ground about 18 inches down. The anomaly was elongated, and it looked like it could have been a grave or burial site, but I think pretty much it was a pipe in the ground," explained Perry. Perry was brought in at the request of one of Jennifer’s family members.

It’s been more than a year and a half since Jennifer Farber Dulos, the mother of five, went missing. She is now presumed dead. Her estranged husband Fotis, the prime suspect, took his own life nearly a year ago. Meanwhile, Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney are charged as co-conspirators. The Dulos story has been lost but not forgotten amid the pandemic. John Carusone of Avon said, "It’s certainly disrupted these two communities and both communities I’m sure feel a great deal of empathy for the Murder victim, but we remain confused about the details."

The saga even made its way to the state Capitol where a bill seeking to protect domestic violence victims and their children in family court has been dubbed ‘Jennifer’s Law.' Sponsored by State Sen. Alex Kasser. "It expands our legal definition of domestic violence and abuse to recognize that there are many nonphysical forms of abuse. For instance, threatening a woman that you are going to take away her children," explained Sen. Kasser.