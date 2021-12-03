Waterbury sex offender who fled to Mexico with girlfriend, 3 children sentenced to federal prison

Lester Joy, 40, formerly of Waterbury, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A sex offender who helped his girlfriend kidnap her children and flee to Mexico in 2019 has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill sentenced Lester Joy, 40, formerly of Waterbury, to 48 months in federal prison, which he will serve concurrently with a three-year sentence on state charges related to the case.

According to authorities, Joy’s girlfriend Crystal McGrath – who did not have physical or legal custody of her children – was participating in a Department of Children and Families supervised visit with her three kids at a McDonald’s in Waterbury on Feb. 17, 2019.

During the visit, McGrath was reportedly given permission to take the children – who were at the time 7, 5, and 2 years old – to the bathroom. Instead, McGrath took her kids out the restaurant’s back door into a vehicle where Joy was waiting.

The state issued a Silver Alert for the children, which was quickly escalated to an Amber Alert.

Waterbury police at the time said that the couple took the children down the East Coast to Saint Augustine, FL to visit McGrath’s family before driving to Texas. They then crossed the border into Mexico.

On March 7, 2019, Joy and McGrath along with the three children were located by Mexican law enforcement in Mazatlan, Mexico. They were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and the children were returned to their guardian.

The couple was later extradited back to Connecticut and charged with three counts of custodial interference and risk of injury.

Joy has an extensive criminal history, including a conviction for the sexual assault of a minor.

On Oct. 29, 2020, Joy pleaded guilty in Waterbury Superior Court to three counts of risk of injury and was sentenced to three years of incarceration followed by seven years of special parole.

On Nov. 3, he pleaded guilty in federal court to failing to register as a sex offender.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.