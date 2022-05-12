Bradley Airport TSA stops woman from entering with loaded handgun

TSA officers said they detected a loaded firearm in a woman's fanny pack that Wednesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a woman from carrying a loaded handgun into a flight at Brantley International Airport on November 30.

TSA officers said they detected a loaded firearm in a woman's fanny pack that Wednesday afternoon. TSA notified Connecticut State Police.

Police discovered a .9mm firearm with a chambered round. Police arrested the woman, after questioning, on a state charge of circumventing security.

“Our TSA officers once again prove why they are vital to airport security,” said William Csontos TSA’s Federal Security Director for Connecticut in a statement. “Passengers who are traveling with firearms need to ensure they declare them with the airline and that they are properly packed in their checked baggage.”

This is the fifth firearm detected at a Bradley Airport security checkpoint this year, less than in 2021 when nine were detected.

There have been 40 firearm detections at New England security checkpoints in 2022, 26 at BOS, 5 at BDL, 3 at PVD, 3 at BGR, 2 at PWM, and 1 at MHT. Matching last year’s New England total of 40.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any aggravating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and declared at the airline check-in counter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.