Tutor charged with sexual exploitation of 7-year-old girl from Fairfield County

The 69-year-old man from Tuckahoe, NY was charged in Connecticut in March with possession of child pornography. He is now facing federal charges.

TUCKAHOE, N.Y. — A New York man is facing federal charges involving a seven-year-old girl.

On November 19, 69-year-old John Mueser was arrested. He was charged with sexual exploitation of a 7-year-old girl and transporting child pornography from Fairfield County to Westchester County, New York.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mueser induced the seven-year-old girl he was tutoring to engage in sexually explicit conduct. He is said to have used his iPhone to record the act and then traveled with the images from Connecticut to New York. On October 1, 2019, he again transported child pornography from Westchester County to Fairfield County.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “John Meuser allegedly used his position of trust as a tutor to engage in unspeakable acts with a 7-year-old child. Alleged conduct such as Meuser’s can inflict long-lasting negative effects on victims which no child should ever endure. Meuser now faces federal charges and substantial prison time for his craven conduct, as alleged. I thank the FBI for their assistance in this case and urge anyone with knowledge of child sexual abuse to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

Mueser was charged in Connecticut with possession of child pornography, risk of injury to a minor, sexual assault in the fourth degree, and voyeurism. Greenwich Police announced the arrest on April 7. Greenwich Police mentioned Mueser was able to post his $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on June 4. According to Connecticut's judicial website, his latest court appearance was on November 17.

FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said: “Announcements of charges like those we bring today should make anyone’s stomach turn. Mueser allegedly induced his seven-year-old tutoring student to engage in sexually-explicit conduct and recorded it on his phone. Mueser's conduct should shock the community into action to help others. The FBI will never waver in its commitment to protect our society's most vulnerable citizens, but we are all better working together as we try to protect our children. We believe there may be more victims in this case, and we need your help. We implore parents or family members of potential victims to contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI.”