Two ATMs stolen from gas stations in West Hartford

Police say there have been similar types of burglaries all over the Greater Hartford area.

Police are investigating two similar burglaries at West Hartford gas stations Friday morning.

Officers responded to investigate a burglary at the Shell Gas Station on Park Road. The front door suffered damage and the ATM was stolen.

After checking the nearby area, police found damage to the Shell Gas Station on Prospect Avenue. The ATM was stolen from this gas station too.

The Greater Hartford region has experienced a string of burglaries all involving ATMs being stolen from gas stations.

Earlier this month, gas stations in South Windsor and East Windsor both had their ATMs stolen.

South Windsor Police told FOX61 they believed the two incidents are connected since the method used in stealing the ATM's were the same which is tying a cable around the machine and dragging them out through the doors with a vehicle.

Windsor Locks police are also investigating a similar type of incident Friday morning. Police say a chain was attached to a truck to rip off the front door but it is unclear if anything was stolen.

West Hartford police say they are working with the police department to investigate the burglaries.

It is unclear at this time if the burglaries are related.

Anyone with information regarding the West Hartford burglaries is asked to call West Hartford police at 860-523-5203.

