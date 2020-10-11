x
Two children found safe after unattended car stolen in Hartford

Police say the mother briefly left her 15-year-old and seven month old in the car. The were later found unharmed on Martin Street
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn — Police in the Capital City are warning the public after a scary car robbery took place Monday. 

According to Hartford Police's Twitter, a mother briefly left her 15-year-old and seven-month-old inside her running car in the South End. Police said every single patrol car and specialized unit in the Hartford Police Department was reassigned until the children were found. 

The children were found unharmed in the North End in the area of Martin Street. The search for a suspect is ongoing. 

Police are asking the public to please do not leave their cars running and unattended, especially when there are children inside. 