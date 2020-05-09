x
Two individuals face charges after Plainfield police seize drugs from car

Reports say the two people were seen slumped over in a car near a local bank.
Credit: Plainfield Police Department

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — The Plainfield Police Department arrested both a man and a woman after recovering narcotics from a vehicle late Saturday night.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, 37-year-old Devon Holt and 39-year-old Brian Maheu were arrested after police received a report of two individuals slumped over in a car in the area of 14 Lathrop Road.

When officers arrived, they located both individuals inside the car described by the caller. It was later determined around 1:19 a.m., Holt was issued an infraction for multiple motor vehicle violations. Maheu was also arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of Narcotics
  • Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of less than 1/2 ounce of Marijuana

Police say Maheu was subsequently released on a 25,000 bond. Police conducted an investigation that grew to suspicion of narcotics believed to be in the car. 

After a thorough search with a K-9 assist, police recovered what was later to be determined as "crack" cocaine between Holt's phone and a protective case. Holt was then arrested and charged with Possession of Narcotics and released on a 5,000 bond. The individual is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court, G.A. 11, on September 14.

