Two killed in Wethersfield hit and run crash on I-91

Police looking for a driver who fled from the scene of the crash.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle they say was involved in a double fatal crash Sunday morning and left the scene.

Connecticut State Police said they were investigating a crash that happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday on I-91 Northbound in the area of Exit 27 in Wethersfield.

Police said several people were standing on the highway after having been involved in a previous collision when they were hit by a small SUV heading northbound. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The highway was shut down for several hours as state police investigated the crash.

Police believe the vehicle that fled the scene was a blue 2002-2004 Honda CRV with a tire mounted on the rear, based on debris left at the site of the crash. The Honda is believed to have damage to the driver's side including the headlight and lower rocker panel.

Any witnesses or people with information on the whereabouts of the Honda are asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop H at 860-534-1000

