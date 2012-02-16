2 men charged with 2012 drug-related murder in Hartford

In February, a federal grand jury in New Haven returned a two-count indictment charging Scott and Stanley with the kidnapping of Velez resulting in his death.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two men were charged Tuesday in connection with a 2012 drug-related murder in Hartford.

Melkuan Scott, also known as “Mel,” “Young God,” “Young,” and “YG,” 32, and Arthur Stanley, also known as “Wig,” 33, with the drug-related murder of Serafin Velez in Hartford on February 16, 2012.

In February, a federal grand jury in New Haven returned a two-count indictment charging Scott and Stanley with the kidnapping of Velez resulting in his death, and with the shooting death of Velez. Officials said Scott and Stanley murdered Velez in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and that "they did so deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation."

Scott and Stanley, both formerly of Hartford, have been in federal custody since April 2014 and are currently serving sentences for other offenses. They each appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish in Hartford and entered pleas of not guilty, and Judge Farrish ordered the indictment unsealed.

If convicted of the charges, Scott and Stanley face a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment, or death if the government seeks the death penalty in the matter.

