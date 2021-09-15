Pair stole $5,300 worth of coats from L.L. Bean in South Windsor say police

Police recovered 22 coats from the car the suspects were driving.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men allegedly stole nearly two dozen coats from an L.L. Bean store in South Windsor on Sunday, police said.

Leonard C. Hill, 39, and Leon V. Brown, 42, both of Hartford, were arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the 3rd Degree.

On Sunday, police were called to the L.L. Bean store in Evergreen Way for a report of two men stealing winter coats and fleeing in a grey Mazda SUV.

Police located the SUV and recovered 22 winter coats that totaled approximately $5,300.

Hill and Brown were detained. They were both released on $5,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on September 29.

Earlier this year, a Windsor woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a 'grab and go' theft scheme that spanned two years.

The Justice Department said 22-year-old Aysia Ryan will face three years behind bars and three years of supervised release.

Ryan was part of several people who committed more than 50 grab-and-go thefts from stores like Polo Ralph Lauren, T.J. Maxx, Balenciaga, and several others across New England and New York.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you!

